The Daily Beast

More than three dozen Republicans voted against Trump’s legislative agenda earlier this week and Fox News is having absolutely none of it. Network host Maria Bartiromo seemed to fume over the topic as she broached it with the Republican president-elect’s incoming press secretary Karline Leavitt in an interview on Sunday Morning Futures. “After this weekend’s drama over the continuing resolution where several Republicans voted against the Trump-backed plan initially, how much confidence should we