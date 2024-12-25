Holiday theft prevention tips to keep the Grinch from stealing your cheer

It is a festive time of year, but police say it is also a season when criminals strike. Whether warding off porch pirates or keeping packages safe while going from store to store, Phoenix police and residents have tips on avoiding crime. Janeen Roberts did a little last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve, and even some gift wrapping in the trunk of her car. Yet Roberts says during her final preparations, she stayed aware of her surroundings. “I do like, carry pepper spray with me, just in case if I feel uncomfortable or I see anyone coming up to me, I can easily like get back in my car,” Roberts, Tempe, said.