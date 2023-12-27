Holiday travel goes smoothly day after Christmas
Holiday travel went smoothly at Phoenix Sky Harbor the day after Christmas.
Holiday travel went smoothly at Phoenix Sky Harbor the day after Christmas.
ALBERTA BEACH, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an underwater recovery team, with the help of police and firefighters, have found the bodies of a family that were last seen before Christmas on a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle. Police had been looking for Kelly and Laura Pelsma and their eight-year-old son, Dylan, since they were reported missing Christmas Day when they were overdue to attend a function. They hadn't been heard from since Dec. 23, and friends have said they were last seen in the
The 'America's Got Talent' judge shared a glimpse at her sparkly Christmas Eve ensemble in a new series of Instagram posts
A 41-year-old passenger fell overboard while on Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas cruise ship. The US Coast Guard ended its search on Christmas Day.
The congresswoman spoke out in support of Palestinian refugees Monday, saying the meaning of “Christmas and Christ himself" is to defend the "poor and powerless” The post Mike Huckabee Tells AOC to ‘Stick to Bartending’ Instead of Israel-Palestine After ‘Utterly Ignorant’ Christmas Message | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Jamie and Jools Oliver's eldest daughter Poppy is currently travelling the world, and her mother is finding it difficult
“I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree," the actor said
Ripa also shared photo of the couple smiling as they stood against a Christmas tree adorned with seashell ornaments
A woman was stripped and paraded in Karnataka state recently as punishment after her son eloped with a girl.
After spending 73 days on six different cruise lines this year, I rounded up the mistakes I'll avoid making when I set sail in 2024.
In a royal first, King Charles has made some changes to his Christmas décor at Buckingham Palace
The 23-year-old sister, a mother of two, was holding her 11-month-old in a carrier when she was shot, the sheriff said.
No one can decide who's naughty and who's nice in this argument. 🎅
Jonathan Allen Dunn is charged with first-degree murder, among other counts
Theresa Cachuela was with her 11-year-old daughter when she was shot and killed
Per usual, Kris appeared to be the perfect party hostess on Sunday night
"Cherishing the greatest gift of all," Erbert and Hough captioned a photo the couple kissing by a Christmas tree
Alaska authorities are planning to resume efforts to recover the body of a woman who is believed to have been swept under the ice of a partially frozen river while trying to rescue her dog. The woman, whose identity has not been made public, was walking Saturday along the North Fork Eagle River Trail near…
Criminal prosecutors may soon get to see over 900 documents pertaining to the alleged theft of a diary belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter after a judge rejected the conservative group Project Veritas' First Amendment claim. Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said on behalf of the nonprofit Monday that attorneys are considering appealing last Thursday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan. Electronic devices were also seized from the residences of three members of Project Veritas, including two mobile phones from the home of James O’Keefe, the group's since-fired founder.
MOSCOW (AP) — Associates of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Monday that he has been located at a prison colony above the Arctic Circle nearly three weeks after contact with him was lost. Navalny, the most prominent foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism. He had been imprisoned in the Vladimir region of central Russia, about 230 kilometers (140 miles) east of Moscow, but his lawyers said they had not been able to rea
The pop superstar posed for festive photos in front of the tree alongside her brother Frankie and their mom Joan