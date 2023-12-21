Holiday travelers will have a lot of company at Logan
A busy travel season is underway at Boston's Logan International Airport.
A busy travel season is underway at Boston's Logan International Airport.
A British Airways passenger with multiple sclerosis who uses a wheelchair says he is still recovering from a dangerous and dehumanizing ordeal at Vancouver International Airport, where he was stranded on a plane for hours because crews said they lacked the equipment to remove him.
Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian are set to see lots more people on cruise ships next year. Be prepared for long lines and sold-out ships.
‘I did not want to pay $5,000 [for my family] to come to Boston,’ passenger says
Exclusive: Laura Savage emailed BA 10 times with proof she could travel – but airline doubled down and said she was at fault
Many praised the U.S. airline for its long-standing policy, but others call it unfair.
Travel within Europe in the busy holiday season is exceeding 2022 levels, despite security warnings from authorities around Europe as consumers remain determined to enjoy holidays, prolonging the post-pandemic travel boom. Christmas markets and popular tourist sites in cities such as Munich and Paris have been bustling lately, albeit with strong security presences, as holiday travel within the European Union and including Britain was set to climb 22% above 2022 levels, according to travel data firm ForwardKeys. But security warnings remain in the back of tourists' minds.
The Blue Lagoon will remain closed through at least Dec. 27, at which point the situation will be reassessed.
The 'Pitch Perfect' actress shared a snapshot of her vacation wardrobe on Monday
Cruise passengers Lakeya Allen and Val Montgomery joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss why their cruise was re-routed and how they are handling the unexpected detour.
Michael O'Leary is set to get one of the biggest bonuses in European history, as the budget carrier Ryanair's stock keeps rising.
Officials at Toronto's Pearson International Airport say they are ready for the holiday rush with staff and technology to ensure operations run smoothly this season.More than one million people this week alone, or between 150,000 and 160,000 people daily, are expected to come into the airport, according to Fabrice de Dongo, spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority."This is one of the busiest times of the year," De Dongo said on Tuesday."That's a lot of people going through this sp
From festivals of light to Christmas markets, some towns and cities in the US simply do the holidays better than everyone else.
Israeli troops have come close to capturing Hamas’s Gaza-based leader in the enclave’s underground tunnel network, according to reports.
Hailey stripped down to her underwear for a steamy carousel of Instagram photos
Penny Knatchbull, Countess of Burma, was pictured among the guests at Windsor Castle
Iran has hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying British pressure for her to be pardoned.
Former President Donald Trump’s decision to skip next month’s third GOP presidential primary debate and instead hold a rivaling rally just up the road highlights how complicated – and at times thorny – the relationship between the Republican National Committee and the front-runner’s team has become.
‘If you want to sit together, you give someone else your upgrade and take the lesser seats. End of story’
The “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor’s comments arrive after he criticized the former president in a viral moment at the Gotham Awards.
Russian soldiers are suffering from an outbreak of rat-bite fever, Ukraine’s defence intelligence (DIU) has said.