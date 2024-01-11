Holidaymakers are flocking to this city in Turkey for winter sun

Antalya in Turkey has toppled Tenerife (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tenerife has been knocked off the top spot for British holidaymakers seeking winter sun for the first time in decades by a coastal city in Turkey, new figures show.

The ever-popular Canary Island, located north-west of Africa, is now in second place behind Antalya, the resort-heavy capital of the Turkish Riveria, according to in On the Beach’s annual Big Winter Sun Report.

During this winter season, almost 12 per cent of travellers went to Antalya, a 33 per cent jump from last year.

Fellow Spanish island Lanzarote is just behind Tenerife in third place, followed by Costa Blanca in fourth.

Hurghada, Egypt, soared to fifth place, with 53 per cent growth compared to last season.

It marks an increasing shift away from the Canaries by Brits looking for sunshine in winter, reported the online travel agency.

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach, said: “It finally happened, Turkey has finally taken over Tenerife as the number one winter sun destination.

“In recent years we noticed huge increases in holidaymakers visiting Antalya and Dalaman and now it seems the shift is finally complete.

“An increase in flight options to Turkey and Egypt and a rise of incredible all-inclusive hotel offerings are the reasons why we’re seeing this change in the guard, plus it helps that both locations offer all year-round sun.”

Long-haul destinations are also becoming more popular at this time of year, added Ms Harris, with “huge growth” in holidays to New York, Las Vegas and Dubai.

The report also highlighted how people are continuing to book holidays despite cost-of-living pressures. Portugal was again named the cheapest country for a break, with an average cost of £394 based on a seven-night, all-inclusive holiday, including flights.

Top 10 winter sun destinations for 2024