Holidays an even tougher time for those living with addiction

MONTREAL — The head of a Quebec treatment centre says that for many people dealing with addictions, the holidays are a source of anxiety rather than joy.

Anne Elizabeth Lapointe, executive director of Maison Jean Lapointe, says users can find themselves facing isolation or more opportunities to consume at this time of year.

She says the 41-year-old halfway house will be hosting about 30 people over the holidays, offering therapy for those living with alcoholism or addiction to substances or gambling.

Typically a wave of calls comes in the new year, after resolutions have been made.

Lapointe says the season's associations with family and spending often weigh on people whose conditions can fray relationships and leave them low on funds.

She stresses that for those planning to host recently sober guests — or any guests — offering non-alcoholic drinks that go beyond a glass of water makes for a thoughtful gesture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press