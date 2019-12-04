Holland College soccer star signs with Halifax pro team

P.E.I.'s Ibrahima Sanoh has joined the Halifax Wanderers of the Canadian Premier League.

Sanoh was a Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association player of the year and a four-time Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association player of the year with the Holland College Hurricanes soccer team. He caught the attention of the Wanderers last year, when he shone with the Atlantic Selects in an exhibition game against a German U21 side.

"He showed enough in the game against Düsseldorf that he can compete at a higher level," said Wanderers VP of Football Operations Matt Fegan in a written news release.

The Wanderers were waiting for Sonah, who was born in Guinea, to get his permanent residency status.

Sonah is valued for his scoring ability. He knocked in 101 goals in 70 games for Holland College.

"I'm feeling a bit nervous but I'm excited to show what I've got," said Sanoh.

"The fans are coming and paying money to see us play so I want to give back."

Training camp for the Wanderers begins in March 2020.

