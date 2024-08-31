Holland Hall vs. Cascia Hall Highlights

Latest Stories
- Yahoo News Canada
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black wins prestigious Olympic award for viral act of kindness in Paris
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
- The Canadian Press
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed when bicycles hit by car on eve of sister's wedding
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane Reveals Video Of Astonishing Altercation
Evander Kane was the victim of surprising racial discrimination.
- FTW Outdoors
MLB fans had so many jokes after the Nationals' dreadful base running led to an 8-6-2-3-2-5-4 double play
While the Nationals certainly aren't White Sox bad or Marlins bad, nobody is going to confuse them with a good baseball team. For one play, though, they did look like a last-place team with some base running that belonged nowhere near an MLB game. In the eighth
- Kansas City Star
Kadarius Toney was cut from Chiefs. KC’s GM hinted at significant reason for that
Do Chiefs regret the Kadarius Toney trade after he was cut this week? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
- United Press International
Fantasy football: Prescott, Olave among 12 players on do-not-draft list
Dak Prescott, Rachaad White and Chris Olave are among 12 players on UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's do-not-draft list for the 2024 fantasy football season.
- USA TODAY Sports
Winners and losers of the Brandon Aiyuk contract extension
Brandon Aiyuk's contract stalemate with the 49ers is over. It's time to sift through the winners and losers of the deal.
- Yahoo News Canada
Humboldt bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann turns tragedy into triumph with Paralympics debut
The former goalie, who was paralyzed in the accident, has had a meteoric rise in rowing. On Friday, he made his inspirational Paralympic debut
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Potential Sabres Target Linked to Maple Leafs
This potential Buffalo Sabres target is generating interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- Fashionista
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anna Kournikova's Y2K Denim-Print Dior Dress
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
- USA TODAY Sports
2024 fantasy football: Bold picks for every position
Wondering who the 2024 fantasy football league-winners will be? Here are some bold projections to help with your picks and rankings.
- Yahoo Sports
Deshaun Watson to carry $73 million cap hit for 2025 and 2026 after Browns restructure contract again
Deshaun Watson's contract is an achievement in franchise self-destruction.
- MMA Junkie
Daniel Cormier: Mike Tyson knocking out Jake Paul would be an 'all-time backfire'
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn't sure if Jake Paul's career will recover if he loses to Mike Tyson. Paul (10-1) meets the 58-year-old boxing legend Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. "The Problem Child" is coming off a sixth-round stoppage win of Mike Perry
- The Canadian Press
Scottie Scheffler takes giant leap toward $25 million FedEx Cup prize
ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler started the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead based on his dominant season. And then he looked dominant as ever Thursday, posting the best round at 6-under 65 to build a seven-shot lead and take a huge step toward the FedEx Cup title.
- MMA Junkie
Mayra Bueno Silva fined for hopping cage to speak with Dana White at UFC 303
Don't hop the fence, UFC fighters ... or Nevada will come for a portion of your paycheck. Mayra Bueno Silva's decision to scale the fence and speak to Dana White immediately following the stoppage in her UFC 303 bout has cost her. On Thursday, the Nevada Athletic…
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL's highest-paid RBs: See full list of 2024 running back salary rankings
Despite a host of free-agent running backs this past offseason, Christian McCaffrey remains the NFL's highest-paid player at the position.
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark playfully taunted Sky fans after getting an and-1 layup, and it was hysterical
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark had a really strong first half against the hosting Chicago Sky on Friday night, including an outstanding moment where she taunted the Sky fans in the crowd. In the very funny moment,
- FTW Outdoors
Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2.0: Where Brandon Aiyuk should be taken after his holdout ended
Fantasy football draft season is about to come to a close now that we have actual NFL football coming up. How exciting are
- The Canadian Press
Carlos Alcaraz's surprising US Open loss to Botic van de Zandschulp raises questions
NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone kept waiting for Carlos Alcaraz to turn things around at the U.S. Open.
- PA Media: Sport
Kimi Antonelli crashes out 10 minutes into his F1 debut in practice for Mercedes
Antonelli, 18, was thrust into Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell’s cockpit for the opening practice session of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.