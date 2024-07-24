Holland Park: Green light for cycle lanes at dangerous roundabout

Transport for London is to install cycle lanes around one of the capital’s most dangerous roundabouts despite fears of possible increases in congestion and pollution.

A public consultation on the proposals for Holland Park roundabout won the support of the London Cycling Campaign, London TravelWatch and Hammersmith and Fulham council but attracted multiple complaints, including from a number of residents’ groups.

A total of 2,720 people signed a petition gathered by Felicity Buchan, who was ousted as Tory MP for Kensington at the general election. She opposed the scheme and claimed it was a “precursor” to TfL renewing attempts to build a cycle lane along Holland Park Avenue.

But TfL said action was essential to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, after 14 were injured between 2020 and 2023, six of them seriously. Work could start next summer.

TfL said: “Having reviewed the responses to the consultation and taking into account the safety case for the proposals, we have concluded that we will progress the scheme as we originally proposed.”

The changes will introduce a protected two-way cycle lane on the southern side of the roundabout and safer connections with Shepherd’s Bush Green and Holland Park Avenue.

Contrary to claims from Ms Buchan, the cycle lane will not be extended along Holland Park Avenue nor involve the cutting down of any trees.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said there was “absolutely no truth” in the suggestion that TfL wanted to cut down trees in Holland Park Avenue. “There are no plans to cut down trees,” he told the Standard.

Mr Norman confirmed that TfL was pressing ahead with the scheme, one of the remaining 29 of the 73 dangerous junctions across London earmarked for safety improvements. “It’s a collision hotspot and we are committed to making that safer,” he said.

Should budgets allow, TfL’s preference would be to build a protected cycleway along Kensington High Street, not Holland Park Avenue, he said.

TfL had only considered Holland Park Avenue as a potential route in 2019 because the council refused to support cycle lanes on Kensington High Street.

Of the 2,090 consultation responses, 871 opposed the reduction in traffic lanes at the roundabout while 637 feared the changes would increase air and noise pollution. But 962 respondents believed the proposals would mean more people would cycle.

Kensington and Chelsea council said it was unable to support the scheme due to concerns about “bus journey reliability, increased congestion on residential streets, and potential negative effects on local businesses”.

It also reiterated its stance opposing a segregated cycle lane along Holland Park Avenue.

TfL insisted the impact on traffic will be “minimal”. It said: “We will continue to work with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to identify future opportunities to improve the connectivity of the cycle route to local roads, routes, and destinations.

“There are no planned tree removals as part of this scheme. We will add more trees and planting where space allows to provide more shade and reduce local flooding.”