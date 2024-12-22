Hollinrake backs Badenoch to win public trust by next general election

David Hughes, PA Political Editor
·3 min read

It will take time for voters to “understand” Kemi Badenoch but they will “grow to really respect her”, a shadow cabinet ally has said.

Shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake said “she’s bold, she’s optimistic, she’s strong”, and be backed Mrs Badenoch to see off the threat from Reform UK.

He acknowledged Tory failures on migration but claimed under the new leader, people will “trust us at the next election”.

Mr Hollinrake told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “Of course there’s work to do, of course it will take time for Kemi, for people to understand what Kemi is all about.

“I worked for her for 18 months in the Department for Business and Trade as her minister, and I was nothing but impressed about the person she is.

Kemi Badenoch standing while speaking at despatch box in the Commons
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“She’s bold, she’s optimistic, she’s strong, she says what she thinks – which in politics, I think is quite a rare commodity, sadly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I think over time, people will grow to really respect her. And I think come 2029 we’ll be in a much better place in terms of convincing people to vote Conservative.”

He defended her performances at Prime Minister’s Questions so far, saying she is “growing in confidence at the despatch box” in the House of Commons and insisted she has good political judgment.

“Look at the family farms tax,” he said. “She came out straight away, as soon as that policy was introduced, and stood up on that stage in Whitehall, said to those farmers ‘we get into power, we will reverse this’.

“Kemi has been quite clear that she won’t come with new policy proposals at this point in time, but she knew that was so bad and so damaging to investment into farming that she came out against it, and the same on business property relief, which actually is a much wider issue.”

With Nigel Farage’s Reform UK within a few points of Labour and the Tories in polls, Mr Hollinrake said Mrs Badenoch realises tackling migration is key.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We set the bar too low in terms of legal migration, and we struggled with Labour in terms of opposing our measures to control illegal migration,” he said.

“But we’ve committed we will get those things right. We’ve got the levers at our disposal now.

“I understand people didn’t trust us at the last election. I do think when they see the policy proposals come forward, I think they’ll trust us at the next election.”

He also said he would not oppose tech billionaire Elon Musk donating to Reform UK, and said the Tories would welcome his money if he decided to back them instead.

“That’s his money to spend,” Mr Hollinrake said. “I think as long as it’s legal, and I think it… can be donated through a UK company which is legal.

“I say I have great faith in the British public. I don’t think the British public could be easily bought. I think they’ll decide at the next election who they think the best party is to run this country. And I think they’ll choose Conservatives.

“All donations are welcome, if he thinks we’re the right people to represent the people of this country then so be it.”

Latest Stories

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Elon Musk lashes out as he gets first taste of political failure when spending deal voted down

    Big Tech billionaire humiliated on Capitol Hill after meddling leads to pre-Christmas chaos for lawmakers as government shutdown looms

  • Trump's tariff threat could force Canada to face tough decisions on sovereignty

    It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo

  • Trump has claimed his victory was a mandate. Washington’s realities are already challenging that

    Donald Trump has yet to arrive in Washington, but he is already confronting the limitations of his electoral mandate.

  • Why Trump suddenly cares about the U.S. debt ceiling

    As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o

  • Lara Trump withdraws from consideration to replace Rubio in US Senate

    (Reuters) -Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

  • Musk says he’ll fund ‘moderate’ Democratic primary challengers

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday claimed he will fund moderate primary challenges to incumbent Democrats in heavy-blue districts around the country. “Oh … forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this…

  • Trump Orders Europe to Buy More U.S. Oil and Gas—or Face Tariffs

    President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.

  • House Democrat says Republicans protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."

  • Opinion: The ‘Never Trump’ Movement Is Dead. Long Live ‘Never Trump’

    The contortionists among American ruling political class are at it again. This week, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens—a (formerly) prominent Never Trumper and one of the paper’s requisite moralizing conservatives—threw in the towel. In his column, entitled “Done With Never Trump,” Stephens wrote: “We also thought that Trump represented a form of illiberalism that was antithetical to our ‘free people, free markets, free world’ brand of conservatism and that was bound to take the Republican

  • Trump's agenda in trouble? What the Republican revolt on spending bill tells us

    Plan to avert a government shutdown backed by Trump failed with 38 Republicans opposing the bill. Does it mean his presidential agenda is in trouble?

  • Ukrainian drones strike deep into Russian territory, hundreds of miles from the front line

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

  • Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video

    The NBC host also jokes Trump will be "disappointed" by the actual Barenaked Ladies that Canada is known for The post Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include

  • Republican candidate for the North Carolina Supreme Court suffers legal setbacks in close race

    The trailing Republican in a tight North Carolina Supreme Court race suffered legal setbacks Friday as a federal judge refused to halt any upcoming official declaration that his Democratic rival won their November election. U.S. District Judge Richard Myers rejected a demand by attorneys for Jefferson Griffin for a temporary restraining order to prevent the State Board of Elections from issuing a certificate that state Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs won. Separately, the state board dismissed election protests filed across dozens of counties by Griffin and three GOP legislative candidates who also were involved in close elections.

  • Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent 'friendly fire' incident, US military says

    Two U.S. Navy pilots were shot down Sunday over the Red Sea in an apparent “friendly fire” incident, the U.S military said, marking the most serious incident to threaten troops in over a year of America targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels. The U.S. military had conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the time, though the U.S. military’s Central Command did not elaborate on what their mission was and did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

  • Joe Biden Just Beat Donald Trump On This Extremely Important Metric

    The Senate on Friday confirmed Biden's 235th lifetime federal judge — one more than Trump appointed during his first term in office.

  • These 20 GOP senators voted against the Social Security bill

    Twenty GOP senators voted against legislation approved by the Senate late Friday that would bolster Social Security benefits for over 2 million American citizens working in a range of occupations. The legislation, dubbed the Social Security Fairness Act, will rescind two statutes that have decreased benefits to an array of individuals working as teachers, firefighters,…

  • Ontario Liberal MPs want Justin Trudeau to step down: sources

    At a virtual meeting of the Ontario Liberal caucus on Saturday morning, more than 50 Liberal MPs came to a consensus that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to step down as party leader, multiple sources told CBC News.CBC News is not naming the MPs so that they could speak freely about private discussions.The prime minister is believed to be reflecting on his political future after Monday's dramatic resignation from cabinet by Chrystia Freeland. Her pointed, public departure letter prompted a f

  • Trump Picks Fight With Pope With New Vatican Ambassador

    President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a right-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently published book