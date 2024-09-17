Hollins Market opens up in West Baltimore

Living in a food desert can be rough, especially for those who don't have access to transportation. But now, one West Baltimore community is getting access to healthy and affordable food thanks to the grand opening of Hollins Market, the only original market building built back in 1836. Phase 2 of Hollins Market is complete after a $2.1 million renovation, a process that's been years in the making. Several stalls have opened up, giving local vendors a chance to serve the community through food and fellowship.