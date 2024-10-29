Hollister churro shop owner identified in double deadly crash near Gilroy
Hollister churro shop owner identified in double deadly crash near Gilroy
Hollister churro shop owner identified in double deadly crash near Gilroy
Disgusted locals are demanding action after their neighbours turned their home into a makeshift TIP with tonnes of rubbish dumped on the driveway. Residents living on Peach Avenue, in Stafford, say their lives are being made a misery by the eyesore mountain of waste along the residential street. Shocking photos show piles of debris stacked up on the driveway - including rubble, sofas, mattresses, wooden panels, fridges and carpets. Homeowners say the mound of filth has been left to fester for over a year and is attracting rats and causing health problems for their children.
Owen Skyler Shover, 23, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Friday, Oct. 25.
People in the quiet town of Perth, Ont., were grappling this weekend with the sudden death of a local teenager and the laying of a murder charge against a second teen.On Friday, Ontario Provincial Police officers responding to a call on the outskirts of the community southwest of Ottawa discovered a body later identified as 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.Shortly afterwards, police arrested a 16-year-old at a house in the area and charged her with second-degree murder.Nobody else was arrested in conne
For five years after two teenage girls were killed and their bodies left along an Indiana trail, Richard Allen’s name sat unnoticed in a box with thousands of other tips about the mystery, until it was rediscovered by chance.
NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. — The District of North Vancouver has declared a state of local emergency and ordered three homes evacuated in the Deep Cove neighbourhood over concerns debris left behind from last weekend's atmospheric river could pose a safety risk.
Social media users compared the building's alleged population to that of an entire town.
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators from various federal agencies launched an "interagency operation” on Monday at the troubled lockup in New York City where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Monday to kidnapping a Memphis school teacher while she was on an early morning run and then killing her.
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in 2005, according to a new lawsuit that joins more than two dozen others accusing the music mogul of sexual misconduct. The civil lawsuit was one of two filed on Monday in a New York state court in Manhattan by Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who says he represents more than 150 victims of Combs' abuse, and has filed at least 17 lawsuits. In Monday's second lawsuit, another male accuser said he was a 17-year-old auditioning for the reality TV show "Making the Band" when Combs and a bodyguard sexually assaulted him in 2008.
LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A jury on Monday begun deliberating in the case of an Alabama man accused of the beating and stabbing death of an 11-year-old New Hampshire girl more than 35 years ago.
In the early hours of Thursday, March 23, 2023, residents in the German town of Kronberg were woken from their sleep by several explosions.
Four people from three separate communities were arrested this week in connection to a homicide, several months after a group of hunters found the victim's corpse in northwestern Alberta, RCMP say.Police charged one of the suspects, a 32-year-old man, with second-degree murder. The other three were charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a body, according to a news release issued Saturday evening.Fairview RCMP received a call in late May after four bear hunters found a b
The body found during the search for missing Joanne Jones is formally identified as her.
(Bloomberg) -- As diplomatic relations fray between India and Canada over the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader, the spotlight is now turning to one of the South Asian nation’s most notorious gangsters.Most Read from BloombergInside NYC’s Playbook for Getting Federal Grant FundsThere Will Soon Be No Meatpackers Left in NYC’s Historic Meatpacking DistrictThe Tartarian CandidateA Courtyard Apartment Building Designed for Southwest SprawlBooming Cambridge Exposes England’s Widening Wealth G
One victim bought nearly $800,000 worth of gold bars and then handed them over to the scammers in a parking lot, officials say.
The 26-year-old woman faces three felony charges after the Oct. 25 shooting
I'm an American with citizenship in Poland and Portugal, and I've spent 15 years riding trains around Europe. Some passengers make simple mistakes.
A search is underway for a Minnesota man who was recently paroled for murder after he was charged with killing his pregnant wife and linked to another shooting.
Hugh Nelson used computers to create depraved images of child abuse, a court heard.
A three-week murder trial got underway Monday for a man accused of a fatal shooting motivated by a drug debt.Sam Barbera is on trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Huebner, 39, who was killed in a garage in the city's southeast on June 14, 2022. Details of the crime come from an opening statement delivered by prosecutor Michelle Parhar.Jurors heard that on the morning of the shooting, Huebner arrived at the garage where Barbera and his girlfriend were living.'A guns