Hollister HS tackling chronic absenteeism spike with a hands-on approach
San Benito High School District says in the last few years the number of students missing school jumped from 12% to 26%
San Benito High School District says in the last few years the number of students missing school jumped from 12% to 26%
"He told me I should pick a husband, get married, and quit pursuing my degree."
A former Virginia elementary school administrator was indicted last month and charged with eight felony counts after a 6-year-old student brought a gun to school and shot his teacher last year.
A report by the Alberta Teachers’ Association is highlighting an alarming issue in the classroom. According to the report, half of teachers -- and 75 per cent of school leaders -- report some kind of aggression, whether it's violence or bullying. Salvatore Durante, a registered psychologist who is also a PhD student in counselling psychology studying student aggression, joined Global News at Noon Edmonton to speak about what his research has found.
VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has introduced legislation that it says will put in place 20-metre access zones around schools to protect students from disruptive behaviour, including aggressive protests. Premier David Eby says there has been at least 18 such protests at schools, and the law would stop people from blocking access, attempting to intimidate another person or disrupting school activities, such as banging on classroom windows. Eby says these are things that shouldn't need
Senate Democrats sent a letter to a federal contractor on Wednesday demanding answers about the tumultuous rollout of the new Free Application for the Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) sent a letter to the CEO of General Dynamics asking about its role in the “bungled…
Students in Cumberland House Cree Nation held a rally on April 10 to bring awareness to how the dispute between teachers and the provincial government has been affecting them.The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government have been at a bargaining impasse on a new teachers' contract for months. The main sticking point is whether issues of class size and complexity should be included in the contract. Teachers say they should, while the province is adamant those things s
Ten years after Chibok, Nigerian families cope with the trauma of more school kidnappings
PIKINE, Senegal (AP) — Mouhamed Sall stepped to the chalkboard with a glance and quick question in sign language to an assistant. Then he solved the exercise to the silent approval of his classmates, who waved their hands in a display of appreciation. Sall and three other students are part of a new approach in a small number of schools in Senegal that seat those who are deaf and hard of hearing with the rest of the class. Some classmates at the sun-washed Apix Guinaw Rails Sud school in a suburb
“There’s nobody in Kansas City, nobody in St. Louis or anywhere in the state who’s been asking [for this],” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said about lawsuits using MOHELA to challenge Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
The Anti-Defamation League has graded 85 American universities for their policies to protect Jewish students from antisemitism on campus. It gave Harvard and 12 other schools an “F.” Just two schools got an “A.”
The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce confirms its testing vendor had an outage this morning. That left teachers and administrators scrambling.
Jenna LeBlanc thought she would be fully equipped to enter the child-care sector when she earned her diploma and became a certified early childhood educator (ECE), but once she got into the field, she realized she had a lot more to learn. When it comes to working with kids with disabilities, LeBlanc said she often feels lost. Her first encounter on the job with a child who required one-on-one support was with a young girl who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. "That was incredibly hard to
A person posing as a student rode a school bus and entered a high school in the Tuscarora School District in Franklin County, according to the superintendent.
“Why not use Taylor Swift’s success and business prowess as the foundation for teaching students?”
The search for the 14-year-old girl was abandoned, until a recently formed cold case unit rekindled the investigation, Texas police say.
O.J. Simpson was a father to five children before his death on April 10
The 'Harry Potter' stars previously spoke out in support of trans rights following comments made by series author Rowling
Kylie just proved once again that her holiday-style game is seriously unmatched. See photos
Prince Harry shows off lean physique as he's pictured with Meghan Markle's friend in San Francisco
A walk on the wild side.