Holly Bowles Father Says Daughter Remains In Critical Condition
Holly Bowles Father Says Daughter Remains In Critical Condition
Holly Bowles Father Says Daughter Remains In Critical Condition
Ellen DeGeneres said that her recent stand-up special on Netflix would be her last. And now, after getting “kicked out of show business,” as she put it, the comedian has apparently self-exiled across the pond. According to multiple reports on Wednesday, DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have put their Montecito, California home on the market and fled the country to Great Britain with no plans to return—a move spurred by the election of Donald Trump this month. The Daily Beast has
The 'Charlie's Angels' star, who befriended the 'Believe' singer in the 1970s, died in 2009 at age 62
"My hand did that, I have no control!" the actor later explained
The upcoming event comes amid a string of solo appearances.
Consider the red carpet shut down.
She gave the classic frock a sultry shakeup.
She's so real for this.
The Duke of York avoided a fall from his horse after it seemed to get spooked
Cher reflects on finding out she was pregnant and her relationship with Allman in her 'Cher: The Memoir: Part 1,' which hit shelves on Tuesday, Nov. 19
Hough returned to the ballroom floor with a bunch of the dance show's male pros.
The icon looks back on the Beverly Hills shopping trip in her new book 'Cher: The Memoir, Part 1,' which hit shelves Tuesday, Nov. 19
The Swedish model decided to show off her figure all in a series of stylish snaps on her Instagram, proving to all that it's a ‘bare all autumn'- See photos
Mayer and Perry, who dated on and off between 2012 and 2015, both attended Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour in L.A.
Prince Harry and Jelly Roll teamed up for a cheeky Invictus Games ad, which showed the country star giving the royal his "first tattoo."
The It-Brit wore the ultimate autumn date night look in Tokyo with the Masters of the Air actor - see photos
The comedian channeled 'Mean Girls' character Regina George at the 'Elle' 2024 Women in Hollywood event
Did we write an entire post for folks who hate people? Why yes, we did.
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh also tried to offer her advice.
The singer attended Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 17
Coronation Street's Roy Cropper to intervene after Lisa Swain rejects Carla Connor, with an attack at Underworld stirring up confusing feelings.