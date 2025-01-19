Holly Willoughby dons elegant black gown for Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby looked elegant in a strapless black gown with silver detailing as she returned to present Dancing On Ice.

The 43-year-old paired the Mugler dress, which featured a leg slit, with black strappy heels from Stuart Weitzman and jewellery from Lie Studio.

Alongside a photo of her outfit shared to Instagram on Sunday, she wrote: “Week 2 of @dancingonice… tonight our remaining celebrities take to the ice to fight for their place in the competition… someone will leave the show tonight!”

Willoughby presents the popular ITV1 ice skating competition alongside Stephen Mulhern, who replaced Phillip Schofield when he resigned from the broadcaster in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair also present rebooted ITV show You Bet! and hosted ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later titled Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown, in the noughties.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.