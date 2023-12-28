Holly Willoughby to return as Dancing On Ice host after two-month ITV hiatus

(The Independent)

Holly Willoughby will reunite with Stephen Mulhern to host Dancing On Ice following a two-month hiatus since quitting ITV’s This Morning.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

More follows on this breaking news story...