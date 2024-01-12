Holly Willoughby shares first Dancing on Ice update ahead of comeback

ITV

Holly Willoughby has broken her social media silence ahead of Dancing on Ice's return this weekend.

Three months after she decided to leave This Morning, the ITV daytime show she co-hosted for 14 years, the presenter posted a shot of her programme script onto Instagram today (January 12).

"And so it begins..." she captioned the photo.

The front cover of the script named Holly's new Dancing on Ice co-host Stephen Mulhern, who takes over from Phillip Schofield following his own departure from This Morning and ITV as a whole last summer.



The script also confirms that all four Dancing on Ice judges – Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse – are back, along with commentator Sam Matterface.



Holly's television peers were quick to voice their support in the comment section.

TNT Sports regular Jake Humphrey, a former colleague of Holly, wrote: "Rooting for you princess. You'll smash it as ever. Big love xx," before Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson added: "Sending you much love. You've got this xx".

This Morning's Craig Doyle, who's mostly seen co-hosting with Josie Gibson these days, told her to "go for it", while TV cook Clodagh McKenna lovingly declared: "The QUEEN is back!!!!"

Related: This Morning airs farewell tribute to Holly Willoughby as they address exit

Back when Willoughby and Mulhern's Dancing on Ice team-up was finally announced after months of rumours, ITV's head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: "Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters...

"Reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show."

Dancing on Ice returns this Sunday (January 14) at 6:30pm on ITV1.

