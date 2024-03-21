Holly Willoughby signs with Maya Jama and Sam Smith's PR as she plans to 'expand her global brand'

Holly Willoughby is ushering in a new era for her career (PA Wire)

Holly Willoughby is putting last year’s woes behind her by hiring a top PR in a bid to “expand her global brand”.

The TV presenter, 43, quit ITV’s This Morning last October after 14 years following an alleged plot to kidnap her.

She returned to screens in January to front Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern, and it was recently reported that she has signed to Netflix to host a celebrity jungle-based reality show named Bear Hunt, alongside star survival expert, Bear Grylls.

Due to be filmed in the South American jungle, it described as a more challenging version of the BBC 's Survivor and will see celebrity contestants pitted against Grylls.

She is now being represented by Cherry PR, whose impressive portfolio currently includes Maya Jama, Sam Smith, rapper Aitch, Zayn Malik and Lola Young.

(ITV)

Founder Caroline McAteer was responsible for managing David and Victoria Beckham’s PR and media for many years, including when the midfielder was sent off at the 1998 World Cup.

A source told the Mirror: “After everything she went through last year, Holly's circle felt she might step away from the spotlight. Her ordeal knocked her ­confidence. But with this new move she is actually ­planning to expand her brand further than ever before.

“She feels the team are the best people to help ­mastermind this and is thrilled to be working with them.”

The Standard has contacted a representative for Holly Willoughby for comment.

The mum-of-three left the YMU group back in 2020 to set up her own management company.

A row escalated over a “sunset clause” in which the agency could command a cut of a departing client's future salaries on contracts arranged before their exit.

It was later reported that both parties had settled out of court following a bitter 18-month legal battle.