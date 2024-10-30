Holly Willoughby teases new project with cryptic post as she breaks social media silence

Holly Willoughby broke her month-long social media silence by teasing fans about a new project she has been filming.

The 43-year-old dropped hints about the mystery plan in a new Instagram post, sparking excitement among her fans.

The former This Morning presenter posted a photo of herself perched on a radiator, captioned: “I’ll be here, warming my 🍑 on the radiator until you get to see what we filmed. A night of glorious giggles.”

Because Willoughby gave no direct clues about the project’s content or air date. She wore a floral Rosie mini dress from Queens Of Archive, valued at £285.

The post marked her first appearance on social media in over a month, her last being in celebration of her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon’s third anniversary.

Meanwhile, her former co-host Phillip Schofield recently returned to television, appearing on Channel 5's Cast Away. The reality show, where he appeared to mock his former co-host, received mixed reviews.

Willoughby reportedly did not watch Schofield’s television return. She allegedly never wants to speak to him again after it was reported that he blames her for his downfall.

According to the publication’s source, Schofield was surprised when Willoughby didn’t publicly defend him after his scandal. The day before he stepped down from This Morning, he allegedly messaged her on WhatsApp saying: “You brought me down.”

Schofield and Willoughby in happier times at the 2021 National Televison Awards (PA Archive)

Another source close to Schofield told the Mirror that he believed “a simple gesture from her could have saved his job”, but her refusal sealed his fate.

Willoughby reportedly told him she didn’t want to “feed the narrative” and that ITV bosses allegedly told her not to comment publicly.

Schofield departed from This Morning in May 2023 after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague. Willoughby exited five months later, in October, after police uncovered a kidnap plot against her.