Hollyoaks' Abe to announce surprise split in Cleo story

Abe Fielding will announce a surprising split as Cleo McQueen's captivity story continues in Hollyoaks.

Cleo has been living in a secret room behind Abe's flat for over a year. She has been made to believe her bike crash was responsible for killing Abe's mother Marie and Suzanne Ashworth before the soap's time jump.

In reality, Marie is very much alive and Abe had been secretly dating Peri Lomax until Cleo finally found out the truth in recent episodes.

The soap aired frightening scenes this week as Cleo was shown watching Peri sleeping in bed with Abe. Peri was shocked to find her dress cut into pieces the next morning, though Abe convinced her it was all a sleepwalking accident.

It has since been hinted at that Abe was considering killing Cleo so he could live openly with Peri without anyone ever discovering his numerous lies.

In upcoming scenes, Cleo is rattled by Abe's constant mood swings. As she's not thinking straight either, Cleo suggests that it would be best for Abe to split from Peri so they could be together.

Cleo encourages Abe to break the bad news to Peri that very day. Later, Abe returns home to claim that he's ended things for good with Peri.

Abe reports to Cleo that the split has completely devastated Peri. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out whether Abe has actually split from Peri, or if it's another of his lies.

These scenes will air next week.

Last month, Hollyoaks star Ruby O'Donnell admitted to Inside Soap that she was "shocked" to find out Peri had started dating Abe despite his abusive past.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," she explained. "In my head, Abe's been manipulating her over the past year to think that Cleo was the bad one in their relationship, and she believes him."

Organisations including Women's Aid and Refuge can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.

