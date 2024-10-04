Hollyoaks’ Abe to face new challenge in Peri relationship

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks’ Abe Fielding is set to face a new challenge in his relationship with Peri Lomax.

It was recently confirmed that the two were in a secret relationship following the soap’s one-year time jump – though it was soon discovered by Leela and Joel, who were less than happy given his abuse of Cleo.

Amid the scenes, it was shockingly revealed that Abe has secretly been keeping Cleo prisoner in the flat for the past year, with everyone else under the impression that she is abroad.

Lime Pictures

Recently, Abe and Peri went away for a mini-break, leaving Cleo enough supplies for a few days.

In new scenes set to air next week, Peri and Abe return from their trip to discover the fallout among the guests at Sienna Blake and Ethan Williams’ dramatic wedding, which also takes place next week.

Meanwhile, Joel prepares for the arrival of the new baby, while Leela remains nervous and her stresses are exacerbated by Peri and Abe’s return.

Peri is then challenged by Leela over the relationship.

Lime Pictures

Last month, Hollyoaks’ stars opened up about the surprise twists after the time jump, Abe actor Tyler Conti admitting he was "surprised" his character is with Peri.

"Just because we hadn’t filmed many scenes together,” he added. “But I don’t think I was surprised to have another relationship. I think Abe’s always expected to have a new woman."

He also reflected on the importance of the Cleo storyline continuing to shine a light on domestic abuse and coercive control.

Lime Pictures

"I’m hoping we can do a good enough job to not take away from the heart of the story, which is the abuse and the control,” Tyler told Digital Spy.

“Yes, maybe keeping someone in a cupboard is very far-fetched, but it’s still a story that needs to be told, about what can happen behind closed doors in those types of relationships."

Hollyoaks airs on Mondays-Wednesdays with its Channel 4 streaming premiere at 7am, then an E4 broadcast the same night at 7pm. Full episodes are also released on YouTube a week after their Channel 4 release.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge and Women's Aid can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247.

The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

