Hollyoaks airs emotional exit for Kitty Draper

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Wednesday.



Hollyoaks has aired an emotional exit for Kitty Draper.

Kitty made her dramatic debut on the soap as part of January's road disaster stunt. It was later revealed that Kitty is actually a woman named Ivy, and that she stole the real Kitty's identity after she died in the car crash.

Not long after her arrival, Kitty was kidnapped by her father Declan in an attempt to renounce her trans identity.

Beau Ramsey soon discovered her location and hit Declan over the head with a scrapbook, leading to his death. Beau is currently in prison for murder.

Channel 4

Related: Hollyoaks' Tom to discover Blue's identity as Cindy confronts Dave

Recent episodes saw Kitty tell Zoe Anderson that she was going to tell the truth about her father's death, but she first revealed to Dave Williams that she had fathered his late daughter Lizzie's baby before she transitioned.

Kitty offered to help Dave find the baby, who was put up for adoption, but Dave was angry and blamed her for Lizzie's death.

Kitty begged for forgiveness and promised that she would confess to the police, but Dave said her punishment should be to leave the village and let Beau stay in prison.

Channel 4

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

Tonight's (August 27) episode saw Kitty tell a shocked Tony and Diane Hutchinson that she was leaving immediately, before explaining that Beau "deserves so much more" time in prison.

"Hang on a minute, you'll have to wait for our Ro. He's gonna be absolutely devastated," said Diane, while a pleased Dave watched on.

"I can't, I'm sorry," replied an emotional Kitty. "Thank you for everything."

Later, Ro managed to say his goodbyes to Kitty. The pair have formed a close bond in recent months after Kitty helped Ro through his transition journey.

"Were you seriously gonna leave without saying goodbye?" asked a tearful Ro, before Kitty admitted that she came to her senses.

Channel 4

Related: Hollyoaks releases autumn trailer and confirms new episode schedule

When a concerned Tony asked if she was in trouble, Kitty said: "No more than usual. It's just cleaner like this. I don't want anyone else getting in trouble because of me."

As her taxi arrived, Kitty said her final goodbyes to Ro, who revealed he was scared people would forget who he was without her. "Then you'll tell them," she lovingly replied.

"Because you know exactly who you are, right? And you know you better than anyone. I'll miss you, kid."

Kitty's departure comes after actor Iz Hesketh took to Instagram earlier this month to hint at her exit from the show, revealing she is "unemployed" and looking for work.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like