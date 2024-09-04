Hollyoaks airs exit for four characters in dramatic escape

Hollyoaks spoilers follow for the latest episode on Channel 4 streaming, which will air on E4 tomorrow.

Hollyoaks aired exits for four characters in tonight's (September 4) episode, ahead of its major format change and time jump.

In the latest instalment, as Tom escaped from being tied up, Cindy Cunningham wasn't buying husband Dave Williams' spiel about things remaining fine between them now she knows he's Blue.

Cindy hit Dave over the head and the half-siblings escaped from the house.

Lime Pictures

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

Hiding in the coffee shop, Cindy told Tom that she'd made plans for them to run away and join Jude in Spain. She told him she had their passports, and all Tom needed to do was get their kids, Hilton and Steph.

Tony learned of their plans to leave and quickly organised a goodbye party in The Dog. While there, Tom asked Peri Lomax to go with him, but he couldn't tell her why. Although she was unsure at first, Peri tearfully told Tom she was going to miss them.

Dave also turned up at the pub and begged Cindy not to leave.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks star Iz Hesketh explains show exit in beautiful message

As she left to get in the taxi with Tom, Hilton, and Steph, she sneakily wrote 'Dave is Blue' in the pub's order pad.

Tom and Cindy shared some tearful goodbyes with their loved ones, with Cindy cheekily telling Darren Osborne that he was her favourite ex.

And, with that, two of Hollyoaks' longest-running characters (plus their kids) left the soap, but in doing so, might have ended the reign of the village's latest serial killer.

If you want to know how Tom actor Ellis Hollins feels about departing the soap after so many years, he spoke to Digital Spy about his exit.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

From September 9, Hollyoaks will air Mondays-Wednesdays with its Channel 4 streaming premiere at 7am, then an E4 broadcast the same night at 7pm.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like