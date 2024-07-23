Hollyoaks airs outcome of Blue's terrifying bomb threat

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Wednesday.

Hollyoaks has revealed the outcome of Blue's bomb threat.

Tuesday's (July 23) streaming-first episode revolved around the McQueens' grand opening for Casa McQueen at the same time as Warren Fox was warned of a bomb threat targeting his family.

Warren was once again in a crazed state as he tried to figure out which member of his family Blue might be targeting.

He enlisted Norma to get the twins out of Hollyoaks, only for Sienna to block her car as she was racing out of the village. Sienna demanded to know why Norma had taken her children.

Warren turned up to explain that he was just trying to protect their twins, so Sienna reluctantly agreed to leave town temporarily with Norma.

He eventually received a taunting text message that there was a bomb at Casa McQueen, so he raced to the grand opening to try to stop a mass tragedy from unfolding.

Warren cleared out all of the customers to wait outside with Mercedes as a countdown reached zero, yet it was only party streamers that sprung out of a suspicious box. This cruel prank was just a warning as Mercedes later found a second ominous box.

Mercy opened the 'gift' to find a phone with a text message threatening the next bomb would be real unless she paid up £500k.

In the middle of this chaos, Warren discovered his recent erratic behaviour was down to him being drugged with LSD.

He immediately suspected Ste Hay or Rex must be plotting against him. As Warren was questioning Ste, viewers saw Rex dropping a vial into Ste's coat pocket.

"If it wasn't one of you two, you better find out who it is," Warren demanded. "When I get my hands on him, I'm going to put a bullet straight through him."

Is Rex working for Blue or does he have other motives?

