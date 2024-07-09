Hollyoaks airs shock Ste betrayal amid court twist

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Wednesday.



Tonight's (July 9) Hollyoaks streaming episode saw Ste Hay betray husband James Nightingale amid a shock court twist.

Ste faces prison time after fatally knocking Ella Richardson over with his car. He'd kept the truth secret from his family for several weeks before finally coming clean.

Last night's episode on the streaming service saw Ste make the tough decision to end his marriage to James, ahead of his sentencing day.

Tonight's episode began with James sharing his heartbreak with Ste.

"You've broken my heart, you know that? Tell me it's not the end," James said, with Ste definitively replying: "I'm not having you put your life on hold for me, I'm not worth it."

Before leaving for court, Ste also lashed out at Leah and Lucas, revealing he didn't want them to visit him in prison.

Elsewhere, Leela urged a distraught James to not give up on his marriage, so he decided to leave Ste a voicemail to let him know he was on his way to support him in court.

At the court, as Ste waited for his sentencing to begin, he unexpectedly bumped into Rex in the toilets.

"I'm going away for a long time and I deserve it. I've just blown up my entire life," he said, before Rex revealed: "You know, I've been thinking about you since the day we met."

With the prospect of prison time ahead of him, Ste was drawn to the gangster and began passionately kissing him – cheating on James.

James then arrived at the court to make amends with Ste, meeting him in the toilet just as Rex was leaving.

In the court room, as Ste awaited his fate in the dock, the judge declared an issue with the investigation. "I'm left with no choice but to declare your conviction unsafe, you're free to go Mr Hay," he revealed.

Despite insisting he was behind Ella's death, Ste was released, unaware of who was behind his exoneration.

Later, Ste received a text on a burner phone from the person who got him off his sentence.

The cryptic message was signed off from Blue, the gangster who is believed to be responsible for the recent attempt to gun Warren down.

What is Blue planning?

