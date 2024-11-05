Hollyoaks airs sinister Cleo cliffhanger in latest episode

Hollyoaks spoilers follow for Tuesday’s episode (November 5), which is available to watch now on streaming service Channel 4 and hasn’t yet aired on TV.

Hollyoaks has aired a sinister cliffhanger involving Cleo McQueen in the show’s latest episode.

This week, Joel has become suspicious about Cleo’s whereabouts, and Leela was annoyed that he had reached out to his ex.

As Leela went into labour, Joel thought that he could hear Cleo singing in Abe’s flat from outside Price Slice, and he decided to investigate.

Joel made his way up to the flat and knocked, calling Cleo’s name, and she was shocked that he was on the other side of the door.

In today’s episode, Joel broke down the door and entered the flat, but he didn’t see Cleo as she was scared and had returned to her room.

Meanwhile, Leela’s labour progressed in the hospital. She was scared that something would go wrong, but was relieved to find out that the baby was healthy.

Joel continued to look around the flat and was about to open the door that Cleo was behind, when he received a call from Peri to say that Leela was having the baby.

With Abe by her side, Leela gave birth to her daughter, and Joel arrived at the hospital just after the baby had been born.

Joel thanked his brother for being there for Leela, and there were some happy scenes as the whole family met the couple’s new arrival.

Abe returned to the flat to see that the door had been broken down, and Cleo explained that Joel had been round looking for her.

She came out of the room wearing a makeshift wedding dress made from a bedsheet, wanting to show how committed she was to Abe – but he didn’t look convinced.

In a cruel admission, he told Cleo that the day’s events at the hospital had made him look to the future and realise he wanted children, but with Peri, not with her.

"With her, I can be somebody that I like," he said. "I don’t like who I am when I’m with you. You make me feel jealous, you make me feel possessive and angry."

Peri then came round to spend the night at the flat, and Cleo was confined to her room. But that night, Cleo entered the bedroom and watched over the pair sleeping. What will she decide to do?

Organisations including Women's Aid and Refuge can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.

