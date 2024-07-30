Hollyoaks' Beau Ramsey makes huge murder confession

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Wednesday.

Hollyoaks' Beau Ramsey has made a huge confession as part of Declan Hawthorne's death story.

Viewers will know that Beau killed Declan in self-defence after rescuing Kitty from her father Declan earlier this year.

The duo have continued to cover up the death since then and even buried Kitty's late father in Hunter's grave so he could never be found.

In tonight's Channel 4 streaming episode Zoe asked the McQueens for permission to exhume Hunter's grave. Unhappy with the request, Prince said he didn't want to disturb his brother.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks to air dramatic reveal of Zoe and Prince's baby secret

Beau and Kitty panicked when they heard the news. "They're going to find out what we did," Beau said to Kitty.

After phoning Goldie, Sally and Prince let Zoe and Kitty know that she refused to give permission to exhume the body. "Goldie does not want his remains disturbed," Sally said.

Unaware of this, Beau found the pressure too much to bear and after bumping into Zoe outside, Beau admitted that he killed Declan and buried him in Hunter's grave.

"Is it true that you've asked the McQueens permission to dig up Hunter's grave?" a panicked Beau asked Zoe. "I murdered Declan, Declan Hawthorne, that's who you'll find down there in Hunter's grave. I'm sorry, it was self defence, we were trying to escape," he confessed to Zoe before running away.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks provides big Norma update after shock shooting

Elsewhere in the episode, Cindy kicked Dave out of the house again after finding a loan letter which he later confessed was to pay off the search for Lizzie's child, telling Cindy that he killed the baby.

Meanwhile Abe pushed Cleo to get keys for the flat, but John Paul was concerned whether it's the right thing. Cleo told Misbah how her family aren't supportive with her decision to move in with Abe, and Misbah offered her some advice. Finally, Joel, who is secretly relapsing, came clean to his brother about his drug use.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like