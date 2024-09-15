Hollyoaks boss promises bigger stories for Vicky Grant after time jump

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks producer Hannah Cheers has promised some bigger storylines for Vicky Grant following the one-year time jump.

In a major shake-up starting next week, the Channel 4 soap will permanently shift its timeline ahead to 12 months in the future.

While speaking to Inside Soap magazine, Cheers said that Hollyoaks will delve a "bit deeper into who Vicky is and what makes her tick" after the time jump, while the character will also "have a love story" and make "a lot of the wrong choices".

"I absolutely love Vicky, Anya [Lawrence, who plays her] is a huge talent," the soap boss shared.

"We have the wonderful Louis Emerick as her dad, so we're now delving a bit deeper into who Vicky is and what makes her tick. She's ended up at the root of a lot of stories. She'll have a love story, and we'll see her fighting off against some of our long-standing A-listers and holding her own.

"We'll also see her making a lot of the wrong choices. She's like Mercedes from 20 years ago, but there's a difference as Vicky has a background in care and the foster system, whereas Mercedes has always had such a supportive family behind her."

Meanwhile, Mercedes will be hit with a new, intense story "early on" after the timeline jump.

"Mercedes, for me, is one of those true Hollyoaks icons: strong, independent and self-assured," Cheers explained.

"To try to find a new, fresh story is a challenge, but we hit on something quite early on, and all of a sudden it felt like the pieces had fallen into place. It's the boldest story that Mercedes has ever told, and certainly will challenge her in ways that she hasn't been challenged before. We will see new depths to her."

