Hollyoaks confirms Goldie McQueen's exit storyline

Hollyoaks has revealed the details of Goldie McQueen's upcoming temporary exit storyline.

In scenes set to air next week, Goldie is ecstatic to see her son Prince McQueen released from prison after being wrongly accused of influencer Rayne Royce's murder.

Her good luck continues as she discovers she has won a world trip on a cruise and offers the second ticket to Prince, however her son is preoccupied on getting revenge for his time in prison and declines the invitation.

Goldie's surprises don't end there though, as she's left shocked after finding a bag of cash stuffed away in one of the cupboards after a party at the McQueens' house. But who does the money belong to?

Determined to discover the truth about the mysterious bag of cash, Goldie is focused on working out who the money belongs to — with a recently returned Myra fessing up to owning the money.

After admitting the truth about the money, Goldie and Myra must decide what to do next. Wanting to keep the rest of the McQueens out of trouble, the pair make a big decision on how to deal with the money.

But what will their decision be?

While the exact details around Goldie's exit are yet to be revealed, this won't be the final time we see the character as her exit is only temporary while actress Chelsee Healey is on maternity leave.

Last month, the actress revealed she had given birth to her second child, a baby girl named Cookie.

Sharing the news with fans on Christmas Eve, Healey posted a photo of her newborn daughter resting in her crib surrounded by 'Welcome baby girl' balloons.

"Cookie Al Rainford. 22.12.2023, 6lb," she captioned the image, while several of her Hollyoaks co-stars left congratulatory messages in the comments.

