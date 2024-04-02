Hollyoaks confirms Robbie Roscoe return

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham is reprising his role as Robbie Roscoe.

Robbie, who was last seen in 2016, will return to the show over the spring as part of a huge new storyline with Hannah Ashworth.

Emma Rigby reprised her role as Hannah for a guest stint earlier this year, but reports later confirmed that she had agreed to return on a more permanent basis.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

An exclusive clip as part of the show's latest trailer previewed both Robbie and Hannah's upcoming returns, as it becomes clear that they have got to know each other away from the village.

The pair, who didn't cross paths in their original stints, are seemingly now a couple working together as part of a dangerous scheme which involves conning men.

While Hannah basked in her latest triumph, involving Dave Chen-Williams, Robbie could be seen warning her of the rules ("Hannah, we agreed – no repeat clients. You sleep with them, you rob them, you move on").

Lime Pictures

Hannah argued back that Cindy's husband was vulnerable and would likely have money. She also insisted that they would be taking that family "for all its worth".

Charlie played Robbie from 2013 to 2016. His final scenes saw the character leave the village with his twin brother Jason for a new life with their mum Sandy abroad.

Lime Pictures

Since leaving Hollyoaks, Charlie appeared in EastEnders as Aaron Monroe, where he was part of a controversial far-right story.

Robbie's return is hot on the heels of his brother Freddie, who reappears in the show this week.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like