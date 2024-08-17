Hollyoaks confirms sinister baby update for Cleo and Abe

Hollyoaks spoilers follow, and this article contains discussion of coercive control and eating disorders.

Hollyoaks' Cleo McQueen and Abe Fielding plot will get even darker next week, as he makes a sinister suggestion.

Abe has spent the last few months getting into Cleo's head, making her distrust her family, gaslighting her about his past, and making comments about food and her weight.

In scenes set to air in the upcoming days, John Paul starts to worry that Cleo's eating disorder is coming back. At a new menu launch for Casa McQueen that Cleo attends, Abe comments about her not overindulging in food.

Later, he tells Cleo that they should try for a baby, which is a worrying suggestion indeed.

Will she agree to give it a go? And how would Abe react if she doesn't?

Recently, Theresa actor Jorgie Porter expressed concern that things could get bad for Cleo, stating: "At this point, I don't actually think Abe can be stopped. There is no resolve here – maybe John Paul has started to clock something, but will anyone listen to him? They might all catch on later, possibly when it's too late."

Organisations including Women's Aid can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.

Beat is a charity which raises awareness and understanding of eating disorders, and supports those affected by them. It has a one-to-one secure messaging service, and details of its phone helplines can be found here.

