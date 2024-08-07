Hollyoaks confirms turmoil for Ro in new online trolling story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has confirmed turmoil for Ro as the online trolling story continues.

Ro came out as transgender this year, and has recently started talking to a trans boy online – unaware that it is actually brother Ant and friend Arlo playing a cruel trick on him with a fake account.

In new scenes set to air next week, Ro is keen to use his wage to buy tickets to a sports event with Dee Dee.

Ant is upset when Diane refuses to pay him as he slacks, and with no money Ant steals Ro's wages to buy a video game, leaving Ro upset.

Meanwhile, Tony is distracted by trying to find a way to help son Beau, who is in prison with murder charges, though Diane insists Tony needs to be there for his family at home, especially with Ant's concerning behaviour.

Ro later turns up at the folly to meet the trans boy he has supposedly been talking to online.

Later on in the week, Tony puts together a pub quiz, though Diane is tired and left to deal with it. Tony later apologises for not being there.

The Hutchinsons take a look at social media posts for The Dog, though a picture of Ro accompanied by a message calling him a freak appears, which leaves Diane upset.

She desperately tries to get the binding photo of Ro taken down, and talks to Ro, who admits he has nobody to talk to amid his struggles.

He reveals that's why he has talked to a stranger online as he opens up about his difficulties with puberty. Diane is further heartbroken when Ro tells her that she is only able to see problems rather than him as a human being.

