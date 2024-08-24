Hollyoaks fans spot major Frankie spoiler in autumn trailer teaser

Note: This story discusses topics including sibling sexual abuse.

Hollyoaks fans have been given a glimpse of the next twist in the JJ and Frankie Osborne storyline.

The soap has been exploring the issue of sibling sexual abuse through the tough-to-watch plot over the last few months, and while Frankie has now opened up to dad Darren Osborne about what JJ has been doing to her, the storyline is far from over.

The twins' mum Suzanne Ashworth has chosen to stick by JJ, going so far as to steal Frankie's phone, which contained evidence of the abuse. Frankie has also so far maintained that she doesn't want to go the police about JJ.

However, it looks like Frankie may soon be changing her mind about speaking to the police, following the release of a 15-second preview of the soap's autumn trailer on YouTube.

Fans were quick to notice a scene of Frankie at the police station, and commented with their hopes that JJ's crimes will finally be exposed. One fan wrote that they "can't wait until jj is exposed this will be great to see", while another commented, "Oh looks like Frankie finally decides to go to the police !! That scene is gonna be incredible!!!"

But will Frankie be able to prove the abuse to the police and finally receive justice?

The trailer also features glimpses of Vicky Grant and Ethan Williams sharing a kiss, as well as more of Warren Fox's explosive exit story following his wrongful arrest for mum Norma Crow's murder.

Channel 4

The clip also teases a shock collapse for Joel Dexter following his drugs relapse, as well as more drama for Dave Williams, who was recently revealed to viewers to be crime boss Blue.

The full-length autumn trailer will premiere on Tuesday (August 27) at 4pm.

This autumn will see Hollyoaks undergo some major changes as multiple characters will vanish in a one-year time jump, and the soap goes down to airing three episodes a week.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.



Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Hollyoaks has been working on Frankie's story with guidance from SARSAS, which provides specialist services and resources for those who have experienced any form of sexual violence.

More information is available from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland's helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

