Hollyoaks' Frankie Osborne in nasty accident after JJ attack

Note: This story discusses topics including sibling sexual abuse.

Hollyoaks’ Frankie Osborne suffered a nasty accident following her attack from evil brother JJ.

JJ has orchestrated a horrific campaign of abuse towards his sister, going as far as blackmailing her into silence as he wants his crimes to remain hidden.

Frankie sought an escape from the village in the form of a dance school, but JJ lashed out when he found out, with the character informing the sibling’s parents in order to stop Frankie from attending the audition.

In tonight’s first-look episode, the family were preparing to celebrate Nancy’s birthday, though Frankie was resolute in her plans. She attempted to sway Darren, Nancy and Suzanne’s mind, but stormed off as they wouldn’t budge.

Darren followed her into the village and recalled a story from his youth in which he chased his dreams, with Frankie pleading to his better judgement to afford her the same opportunity. He eventually agreed, with a delighted Frankie skipping on her way to school.

She subsequently told a jealous JJ that Darren was letting her go, but she spoke too soon as her father failed in his bid to convince Nancy. After Darren praised JJ, Frankie snapped and revealed that all her troubles stem from her brother, inadvertently letting slip that she caused Morgan’s hospitalisation.

An enraged Nancy branded her “stupid” for her carelessness, with Darren having to act as a mediator as Frankie returned to her room. The pair headed to the pub to celebrate her birthday, with Nancy drowning her sorrows following an argument with Suzanne.

Frankie, meanwhile, was dancing in the living room before being interrupted by JJ. After he began to intimidate her, Frankie retaliated by calling him a “freak”, leading him to hit her on the back of the head with a football boot.

As a disoriented Frankie moved upstairs, a drunk Nancy returned home to lambast her, but was horrified as Frankie collapsed down the stairs following her injuries. JJ rushed to her aid after initially hiding, with the pair fearful for her health.

Unbeknownst to the pair, Frankie had recorded the entire incident from her tablet, but will she be able to recover from her injuries?...



Hollyoaks has been working on Frankie's story with guidance from SARSAS, which provides specialist services and resources for those who have experienced any form of sexual violence.

More information is available from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

