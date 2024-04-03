Hollyoaks' Jamelia shares details of Sharon Bailey's exit

Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks actress Jamelia has revealed a little bit about her character's exit from the Channel 4 soap ahead of the premiere of new ITV reality show Drama Queens.

Jamelia has been playing Sharon Bailey on the soap since 2021. However, her departure was confirmed last month amid her appearance in the ITV show, which follows multiple soap stars and shows viewers what their lives are really like.

Speaking about Sharon's exit, Jamelia explained: "I did say to the writers please let me go out in a lovely way — I don't want to be killed off! I have a nice ending riding off in a car so that will leave the door open for my return. I could be back next week!"

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks star Rita Simons reflects on EastEnders reunion in soap

She's also decided to move to Dubai with her four girls. "I don't know what I am doing or how long I might be there. I am feeling good and like I need a break," she shared.

"We will be going to Dubai during Ramadan so it is a holy time, I am not Muslim and I don't think I will do the fasting but the values resonate a lot with me – those of peace and calmness."

Jamelia admitted that she hasn't focused on music for a while, but has a concert coming up soon and might get creative again once she finds that aforementioned peace and calmness. She also shared her hope that her four girls might create a girl group together.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks confirms Robbie Roscoe return for huge Hannah Ashworth story

And speaking about Drama Queens, she said she didn't want to show "the glamour" but "the reality of life".

"I wanted this to be authentic," she said. "You are going to see my journey of becoming a single mum. My four girls are my everything.

"It is going to show how I survived a very tough two years. And not just survived but how I thrived. I never wanted this to be about a struggle — I wanted it to be about a victory. The victory is me standing independently."

Story continues

Drama Queens begins on ITVBe on Wednesday, April 10 at 9pm. It will air weekly, while episodes will be available on ITVX right away.

Hollyoaks streams first on All 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like