Hollyoaks' Kitty and Beau to face more pressure in Declan death story

Hollyoaks' Kitty Draper and Beau Ramsey are set to face more pressure from the police in Declan Hawthorne's death story.

Earlier this year, Beau rescued Kitty from the clutches of her father Declan, and he ended up killing Declan in self-defence.

The pair have covered up Declan's death ever since and have even buried his body in Hunter's grave to make sure he is never found.

This isn't the only secret Kitty is keeping – her real name is Ivy, and she stole the identity of the real Kitty, her friend who was killed in a car crash they were involved in.

Diane and Tony recently found out the truth about Kitty's identity, and they urged her to hand herself in to the police, but she convinced them to let her stay when they saw how much Beau was struggling.

In scenes that will air next week, things are about to get even more difficult for Kitty when Zoe turns up at the house, asking to speak to her about a development in the missing persons case in her name.

As the real Kitty's police file states that she has a distinctive tattoo on her arm, Zoe questions her about why that tattoo is now missing.

Beau, who is haunted by Declan's death and has been suffering disturbing night terrors, panics at these new developments.

He gets even more worried when Zoe tells him that she previously saw Kitty standing alone at Hunter's grave.

Zoe senses that something is off, so she decides to tell her boss that she believes Kitty isn't who she says she is.

Beau and Kitty panic about what to do next, and things come to a head when Zoe bumps into Beau and the pressure gets too much for him.

Later, Kitty finds Beau hiding in the school, and she tells him to stay where he is while she leaves to ask Tony for the number of a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Zoe continues her investigation, and she questions Ro in the hope of finding a connection between Beau and Declan.

Kitty later overhears a conversation between Zoe and her boss, and she finds out that Abe originally filed a missing persons report on Kitty Draper.

With Zoe's growing suspicions, will the truth about Declan's death be revealed?

