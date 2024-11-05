Hollyoaks' Nancy tells major lie in Darren disappearance

In Hollyoaks tonight (Tuesday, November 5), Nancy told a lie to Frankie and Oscar regarding their father Darren.

Darren has been struggling to cope lately due to the issues with his children, Frankie and JJ, and he caused concern for his family when he disappeared.

During Monday's episode, the police arrived at the Osborne house to announce Darren's personal items had been found in an abandoned car.

Tonight, Nancy shared her concern with the police and told them that Darren has a history of depression. "He's been in some dark places before," she said.

Once alone with Jack, Nancy started to blame herself and question why she hadn't seen the signs. Jack reassured his daughter-in-law, but it wasn't enough to stop Nancy going to look for Darren herself.

Later on, with Nancy back home, Frankie burst in demanding to know if it was true that the police had found her dad's belongings. "Is he dead? Has he had a fall?" she wanted to know.

Despite Nancy's attempts to placate Frankie and insist Darren would be fine, Frankie run off, upset.

Deciding not to burden the kids with the worry about Darren, Nancy made a big decision. She revealed to to Jack, Frankie and Oscar that Darren had texted her to let her know he was staying with Ruth and that he was fine.

"With everything's that's happening right now, it just got too much for him," Nancy told them. Frankie stated that it wasn't a walk in the park for her either, but she seemed to believe Nancy's explanation.

After Frankie and Oscar had left the room, Jack said, "I'm glad he is OK..." before quickly realising from Nancy's face that she wasn't telling the truth.

"I lied," she admitted. "I don't know where Darren is."

Nancy was later seen crying as she read through social media comments from people saying they hadn't seen Darren. Where is he?

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS, Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

