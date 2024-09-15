Hollyoaks' producer on Frankie's future after time jump

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Note: This story references sibling sexual abuse.



Hollyoaks enters a new era next week as the soap propels its cast forward in time by one year to account for a multitude of cast exits in the wake of the soap's financial cuts.

As a result, current storylines will have progressed one year, with Frankie Osbourne's sibling sexual abuse amongst them. In recent months, her twin JJ's sinister actions have come to light, and in upcoming episodes viewers are set to see the consequences play out.

Hollyoaks producer Hannah Cheers addressed how the time jump allows for exploration of the story in real time, saying it was "really important" that the soap "got it right" when seeing JJ finally get his comeuppance.

"The most important thing for Frankie is that quest for justice, and for JJ to publicly acknowledge what he did to her," Cheers explained to Inside Soap magazine.

"That's still as relevant to Frankie a year later, it doesn't change for the survivor. She's been waiting for that court date, and what has she been through for that year? How does that work when your abuser is part of your family? Things are no less intense a year on, the trial is looming, but there is a big twist which adds a whole new layer of difficulty."

Cheers went on to reveal that the fallout will be challenging for the Osbourne family, but that the actors have "an amazing ability to not make the misery feel so relentless because there is a sunny optimism and strength in them", adding: "They take you on the journey with them and they always stick together."

Ashley Taylor Dawson, who plays Frankie's father Darren, has further hinted at the familial turmoil still to come in an exclusive conversation with Digital Spy.

"12 months on, a lot of things are the same for Darren – but there are also a lot of differences after what's been going on. We go into [it] a year later and it gets harder – a lot harder.

"We all know what's happened, and as it goes on, the storyline between the brother and sister and the courts genuinely just tests everything that you would do – as a human, as a father, as a family. It really tests every ounce of your soul."

Hollyoaks has been working on Frankie's story with guidance from SARSAS, which provides specialist services and resources for those who have experienced any form of sexual violence.

More information is available from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

