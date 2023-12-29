Hollyoaks' Rafe Harcourt risks Sienna Blake scam with near-confession

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.



Hollyoaks' Rafe Harcourt will risk his elaborate scam on Sienna Blake with a near-confession.

Sienna recently picked the Lord as her husband-to-be, leaving Ethan heartbroken. Viewers were then shocked to discover that Rafe and Dilly had been lying all along and were actually married, rather than brother and sister.

In scenes set to air in the week commencing January 8, Rafe and Sienna continue to plan their upcoming nuptials — with the village stalwart still unaware of Rafe and Dilly's scam.

Dilly soon becomes jealous of the time Sienna is spending with Rafe, so orders her husband to stop sleeping with Sienna.

Rafe later shares his health worries with his fiancé, after it was shockingly revealed that the businessman is dying. During their conversation, Rafe ignores a message from Dilly — assuring Sienna that his attention is solely on her.

As the week continues, Dilly resents feeling less important than Sienna. Hoping to regain her trust and prove his love for her, Rafe gifts his wife a precious family necklace.

The day before the wedding, Rafe gets unwell and is taken to hospital. Misbah informs him, Sienna and Dilly that his turn was a result of his tumour, before recommending he begins palliative care.

Despite her concerns, Rafe convinces Sienna to go ahead with her hen party. Once she leaves, Dilly tells Rafe that she'll be there to support him after the wedding.

In tense scenes, Sienna gets home and finds Rafe drunk. He tells her that he loves her, but worries she won't feel the same way soon. As her husband-to-be falls asleep, his confession leaves Sienna with a lot of unanswered questions. Is she close to finding out the truth?

Dilly actress Emma Johnsey-Smith recently teased the exciting twists in store for her character. "If you think you know the big reveal, you're wrong," she told Inside Soap.

"There is more to come, and don't blink because you might miss something! There are some really wild moments, but you will see Dilly take things one step further. And that might not be intentional... Let's just say Sienna should sleep with one eye open!"

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

