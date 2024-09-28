Hollyoaks star Anna Passey teases return for Martha Blake

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks star Anna Passey has teased that Martha Blake could return to the soap, saying she may play a "key" role in the future.

Martha, who is the grandmother of Passey's character Sienna Blake, arrived in the village earlier this year to warn her family that Jeremy - Martha's son and Sienna's secret father - wasn't to be trusted despite his friendly exterior.

Though Martha has since left the village, Passey - who has played Sienna since 2012 - has shared that Sherrie Hewson's character could return in the future, hinting that she will play a larger role on the Channel 4 soap.

"Martha isn't done, she's just not in the village," Passey told Inside Soap. "There's more to learn about her and Jez's history. When Sienna met Martha they repelled each other like magnets, but sometimes these people end up being very important in your life.

"I think Martha is going to play a key role in the family in the future - and Sherrie Hewson is genius, she played the ultimate Blake!" added Passey, before describing her character's relationship with her father.

"Sienna is ignoring the red flags about his darker side because she desperately wants to believe he's a good guy. Will that blow up in her face down the line, or are Jez's issues only down to being bullied by Patrick and losing the love of his life? Maybe Jez will be cured by the love of this family he's always wanted..."

The soap recently underwent a huge change as it implemented its one-year time jump, with Sienna now engaged to former flame Ethan Williams. Passey remarked on the development, stating that the storyline has a long way to go.

"A lot happened to Sienna in that year, there'll be little clues that show what you missed," she teased. "Things aren’t as clear cut as they seem and the audience may be quite conflicted. The more we learn of what we missed, the more we understand where we're about to go."

Hollyoaks airs on Mondays-Wednesdays with its Channel 4 streaming premiere at 7am, then an E4 broadcast the same night at 7pm. Full episodes are also released on YouTube a week after their Channel 4 release.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

