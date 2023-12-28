Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey hits back at trolls over newborn daughter's name

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey has lashed out at trolls who mocked her daughter's unusual name on social media.

The Goldie McQueen actor welcomed her second child just in time for Christmas, taking to Instagram to share the good news.

Alongside an adorable picture of the newborn in her crib, Chelsee also revealed her unique namesake, writing: "Cookie Al Rainford. 22.12.2023, 6lb."

Trolls were quick to bash the unusual moniker, with Chelsee addressing the backlash and the "difficult week" she has had since the youngster's arrival.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Related: Hollyoaks’ James Nightingale makes life-changing decision after Ste and Lucas reunion

"Thank you so so much for the gorgeous messages and comments on my new baby girl," she wrote on her Instagram page.

"It's been a difficult week but so happy she is here and healthy. Also the nasty messages and comments on our daughter's name, it's Christmas and people still can't be kind.

"Taking time to get myself better in every aspect and enjoy my beautiful baby and be the best mummy I can be for Coco and Cookie.Hope you have all had the most gorgeous Christmas."

Chelsee shares her 5-year-old daughter, Coco, with her ex-boyfriend Jack Molloy. She is yet to reveal the identity of Cookie's father.

Announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, the Waterloo Road star said she was excited to give Coco the younger sibling she had been asking for.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks' Dilly and Rafe secret is discovered in shocking scenes

"For as long as Coco could talk she has asked for a baby sister or brother," she wrote on Instagram. "Feel beyond blessed to be giving her her wish and being a mummy of 2 and I can't wait to have another baba to love unconditionally".

She later revealed the sex of her baby in grandiose fashion with a star-studded gender reveal party.

The big news was revealed via plane, with the party guests gathering to watch the plane soar overhead, leaving a trail of pink smoke. Chelsee further confirmed this by popping a confetti cannon filled with pink decorations.

Story continues

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like