Hollyoaks star predicts shock split for Grace Black

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.



Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall has predicted a shock split on the horizon for her character Grace Black.

The actor made a dramatic return to the soap this year, as Grace and Freddie Roscoe's (Charlie Clapham) romance was revealed. The duo concocted a scheme to break Grace out of prison during their wedding.

However, when Freddie abandoned the plans at the last minute, desperate Grace stabbed herself and landed in hospital. Could the rocky start to their marriage suggest more trouble to come?

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks star explains how Ste Hay survived deadly explosion

Speaking to Inside Soap, Wall revealed that the newlyweds might not stand the test of time.

"As if! He's been with half the village for a start. It's definitely not going to last and I wouldn't want any of Grace's relationships to last," she said. "Plus I really love a wedding, so I'd be more than happy to have another one!"

The star believes Grace's former flame Trevor was the real love of her life, adding that she wants him to come "back from the dead".

"They went through so much together. Grace is always looking for a Trevor replacement, and I think that's the situation she has now with Freddie.

Lime Pictures

Related: Best streaming services 2024

"It was a bit like Married at First Sight – they rushed into it to help get her out of prison. And now they're living on a boat together – I just want my flat back!" she added.

If her relationship with Freddie does come to an end, Wall already has a back-up plan for Grace. "Me and Alex Fletcher [who plays Diane Hutchinson] have always said that Grace and Diane should have an affair!" Wall laughed.

"Now that Diane's split from Tony, that could absolutely happen. They get drunk one evening, start talking about menopause, one thing leads to another... what do you think?"

Hollyoaks airs on Mondays-Wednesdays with its Channel 4 streaming premiere at 7am, then an E4 broadcast the same night at 7pm. Full episodes are also released on YouTube a week after their Channel 4 release.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like