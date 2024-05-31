Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring announces career change after soap exit

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring has announced a career change following her exit from the soap.

The actor, who has been playing Cindy Cunningham since 1996, was axed from the Channel 4 soap earlier this year as part of the show's move from five weekly episodes to three.

Following news of her shock exit, Waring took to Instagram on Thursday (May 30) to reveal that she is now embarking on a new career in the wellness industry.

Captioned: "When one door closes...," the post featured a video of the actor talking directly to camera.

"Some good news I thought I'd share because everyone has been so lovely and I've read all of your messages, all of your comments and it really does warm my heart. You care, it's so nice," she began.

"I love my job, I love my career, the profession I've been in since I was 18 years old. I'm not leaving it, I'm gonna carry on acting but I have other passions I want to pursue.

"So, for about a month now, I have been studying to enter a new career, a new field in the wellness industry. I have been accepted and enrolled into the Jay Shetty Certification Life Coaching School and, honestly, it's changed my life. It is changing my life."

Waring went on to share that she's always had a passion for wellness, saying: "It's something that I've wanted to do for a couple of years now but because I've been so busy working on Hollyoaks, I've not even thought I could do it."

She concluded: "So this is what I'm doing and it's incredible and I hope that I can help Jay change a billion lives. If I'm just a tiny part of it, I wanna be on that journey. I hope you all follow my journey."

Waring announced her departure from the soap in April, where she explained that it hadn't been her decision and voiced her heartbreak at leaving the show.

She also revealed that she was given the chance to say she'd chosen to quit, but preferred sharing the truth with her followers.

The actor has since updated fans with a video posted to Instagram, in which she teared up after having to say goodbye to some crew members she got close to during her time on the soap.

