Hollyoaks' Ste Hay given sinister threat in revenge story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Monday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Tuesday.

Ste Hay was given a sinister threat on Hollyoaks, as his feud with Warren Fox escalated.

Ste has been wracked with guilt ever since he was responsible for the death of Ella Richardson, with her father Warren swearing revenge after discovering the truth.

Ste has attempted to placate Warren ever since he was pushed from a multi-storey car park, going as far as working for him at The Loft.

Despite Warren’s polite demeanour, James Nightingale and Sienna Blake have urged Ste to remain watchful, with the latter concocting a plan to keep everybody safe.

The scheme saw Sienna lure Warren into confessing that he had pushed Ste off the balcony, with the exchange being captured on audio.

Tonight’s (April 8) first-look episode began with Ste telling Sienna to delete the recording, as he wanted to remain in Warren’s good books, but Sienna reminded him that the recording wasn’t just for his benefit.

Before Sienna couldtransfer the audio from the tablet to her phone, Sophie picked up the tablet before she headed out, leaving Sienna sweating over the prospect of the plan working.

She rushed to Ste to inform him of the development, with the pair arguing about the best course of action. Sienna urged him to go to the police immediately, and Ste eventually agreed after some persuasion.

Ste hurried to James for more advice, but the pair bumped into Warren as they made their way to the police station. To make matters worse, Sophie began scrolling through the tablet, hinting that she had found the clip of Sienna.

Ste went to Warren's to reclaim the tablet but was caught as Sophie made a scene, with Ste fessing up regarding the recorded confession. He was nervous about what Warren would do to Sienna, but Warren had other things in mind, as he revealed that Ste would do his dirty work for him...

