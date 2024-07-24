Hollyoaks unveils who spiked Warren in new blackmail twist

Hollyoaks spoilers follow for the latest episode on Channel 4 streaming, which airs on E4 tomorrow.

Hollyoaks has revealed who spiked Warren Fox in the latest twist in the gangster's exit storyline.

Warren has been tormented by the mysterious Blue, who recently shot him, planted a fake bomb in the village, and threatened that a real one will go off unless he pays up. Warren also found out he'd been drugged with LSD, which had caused his recent erratic behaviour.

Lime Pictures

In tonight's (July 24) streaming episode, Warren's biggest two suspects Ste and Rex locked Ethan in The Loft and tied him to a chair. Rex tried to make out that they were trying to find out if Ethan is the spiker, but it soon turned out he had ulterior motives.

Looking in his pocket for the key, Ste found the LSD in there and quickly realised Rex was the only person who could have planted it.

Confronting him, Ste asked Rex why he was trying to set him up — when Warren turned up.

Lime Pictures

Ste tried to get control of the situation by stating that a bottle of LSD had been found in the club, so it had to have been someone close. He promised Warren he will find out who it is soon.

After Warren left, Ste threatened that he would reveal Rex was the spiker, but Rex had an ace up his sleeve: a tape of the two of them hooking up in the toilets on the day of Ste's trial.

"An insurance policy, to keep you in line," he said. "Sorry Ste, you're not that irresistible... Breathe a word about me drugging Warren, and your family will pay the price. I own you."

Lime Pictures

Ste asked why he wanted to get rid of Warren so badly, and if he was actually Blue. Rex didn't give anything away, only responding with "What if am?"

While the mystery of Blue's identity is set to continue for now, the danger they present to the village is set to ramp up very soon indeed...

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

