Hollyoaks unveils new title sequence for time jump

Hollyoaks has unveiled a brand new title sequence.

The soap premiered this refresh on its opening musical montage during Tuesday's streaming episode, which follows on from the heavily-publicised one-year time jump.

Hollyoaks' new-look titles are accompanied by the same signature guitar riff fans will recognise, but the musical theme has been updated. A.Skillz composed the remixed Hollyoaks theme, after working on every refreshed version since 2009.

Lime Pictures

The visuals, which were directed by Hollyoaks veteran Angelo Abela, play up the fun in Chester as the lads and ladies go out for a night on the town.

Over at The Dog in the Pond, Diane Hutchinson serves up a round of drinks for Sienna Blake, Leela Lomax, Maxine Minniver, and Nancy Osborne.

Meanwhile, some of the teens are having a fun night together whereas Tony Hutchinson and the grown-up lads are arm-wrestling.

There was some controversy last week when episodes didn't feature a title sequence, with some fans wondering if it had been scrapped due to the soap's new format.

Lime Pictures

However, cast member Annie Wallace ultimately assured viewers that the titles would return after the time jump once the soap had confirmed which cast members were staying.

Annie is among those leaving Hollyoaks, as her character Sally St Claire was last seen rescuing Marie Fielding and Jack Osborne in the aftermath of the disaster at Casa McQueen.

The show has essentially been reset following a jaw-dropping double cliffhanger caused by the motorbike crash and the car bomb explosion last week.

Lime Pictures

Some of the biggest changes from the time jump thus far have been Mercedes battling bowel cancer following the birth of her twins, as well as Cleo McQueen being held captive by abusive boyfriend Abe Fielding.

Fans can expect some more prominent storylines to come for Vicky Grant and an exploration of the aftermath of Frankie Osborne publicly revealing her brother JJ's abuse.

