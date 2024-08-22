Hollyoaks viewers upset over Channel 4 streaming crash

Hollyoaks viewers were left upset over Channel 4's streaming crash shortly before the new episode's planned release.

Digital Spy has learned that intermittent issues occurred during prime streaming hours on Thursday (August 22), with the crash around the same time as Hollyoaks was due to release its latest preview episode at 7.30pm. Some viewers were stuck with "Programme is Not Available" error messages for more than an hour.

A Channel 4 spokesperson told us: "Earlier this evening Channel 4 streaming was unavailable to certain viewers. Those watching live, or, who were already watching on-demand before the issue arose were unaffected. Normal service has now resumed."

Channel 4

Fans were left frustrated when they couldn't get their usual Hollyoaks fix on the Channel 4 streaming site, so they turned to Twitter / X to vent their frustrations.

"Why is oaks not available? @Hollyoaks," one viewer directly asked, while another complained: "Channel 4 app not working 😭 I need to watch Hollyoaks."

Another added: "guys channel 4 must be broken! I can't watch Hollyoaks ugh."

"Anyone Else having problems with the channel 4 app trying to watch #hollyoaks," a viewer asked.

Lime Pictures

The issue was ultimately resolved before 9pm when Merseyside Detectives: The Murders of Ashley and Olivia streamed on Channel 4 and the all-new Celebs Go Dating episode aired on E4 streaming.

Channel 4 recently moved Hollyoaks to a streaming-first approach, where new episodes premiere at 7.30pm on the streaming site. These episodes then air the next night on E4.

The soap is set to undergo further major changes in the next few weeks, starting with a special six-episode week, featuring an annual autumn stunt, on Monday, September 2. The following Monday (September 9), the soap moves to a permanent three-episode weekly schedule.

This shift in Hollyoaks' episode release pattern will coincide with a one-year time jump and the departures of several cast members.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

