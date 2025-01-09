Hollywood Events Canceled Due To L.A. Wildfires: From The Critics Choice Awards To ‘Hacks’ Production

A brutal windstorm caused several fires to break out in the greater Los Angeles area on Jan. 7, with a big blaze in the Pacific Palisades forcing families to evacuate and putting Santa Monica on evacuation notice. Another fire broke out in the east of the city in Eaton Canyon near Pasadena. The Hurst fire in the San Fernando Valley marks a third blaze. The Woodley Fire in Sepulveda Basin has broken out as well. In Riverside County, the Tyler Fire has burned 15 acres so far.

As the conflagration in the Palisades continues to spread, Hollywood has already felt the effects of the event with several premieres set for Wednesday night canceled and production on television shows paused for the time being. Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin even cancelled stops on their comic tour to Florida because of the devastation.

Find a list of events and productions pausing, postponed or canceled due to the L.A. wildfires below. This piece will refresh with updates as we hear more:

Events

Back in Action Premiere in New York

New York is another example of Hollywood events being canceled and postponed even if they are not in or anywhere near Los Angeles. Netflix’s Back in Action premiere, which was set for Thursday night, Jan. 9 in New York City, was canceled Wednesday ahead of the event. The premiere marks the return of Cameron Diaz to the big screen following her acting hiatus, as well as Jamie Foxx’s return after his health incident.

Wicked at The Pantages Theatre

Two nights of Wicked the musical at the Hollywood Pantages have been canceled due to the fires. The Thursday Jan. 9 performance was cancelled after yesterday’s show was also pushed back.

In a statement posted on Facebook Wednesday, the Pantages said the performance by the Wicked touring company is canceled “due to extreme winds and fire conditions.” As of today, the evening performance set for Thursday, January 9, is still scheduled to go on, with the venue noting that it will “continue to assess the situation.””

Severance Season 2 Premiere

Apple’s premiere and red carpet for Severance Season 2, which was set for Monday, Jan. 13, has been cancelled. Apple said it is donating to relief efforts.

PGA Awards Nominations

The Producers Guild pushed nominations announcements for its annual awards show to Sunday, Jan. 12.

WGA Awards nominations

The Writers Guild said it is postponing the release of its annual WGA Awards nominations from January 9 to January 13.

AARP Movies For Grownups Awards

The AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, which were set to take place January 11 at the Beverly Wishire in Beverly Hills, has been postponed. The ceremony has not yet been rescheduled.

Academy Award Nominations

The 2025 Oscar nominations announcement day has been shifted from Friday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 19.

Donna Langley Celebratory Toast

The celebration of film hosted by Donna Langley and Universal Film Entertainment Group set for Friday, Jan. 10 at Sunset Tower has been canceled.

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards set for Sunday, Jan. 12, have been postponed. The 30th annual ceremony would have taken place at the Santa Monica Airport Barker hanger with Chelsea Handler as host for the third consecutive time. Now they are set to occur on Jan. 26.

BAFTA Tea Party

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Tea Party has also been canceled. It was originally set to take place Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons Hotel.

American Cinematheque’s Tribute To The Crafts Awards

The American Cinematheque has postponed it’s Tribute to the Crafts awards show, which was scheduled for Thursday, January 9 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

The Last Showgirl Premiere

A Los Angeles premiere of The Last Showgirl from Gia Coppola and Kate Gersten set to be held at the TCL Chinese Theater Wednesday has been cancelled. The film’s cast, led by Pamela Anderson, would have appeared on a red carpet to do press ahead of a screening of the film, which was Golden Globe-nominated.

The Pitt Premiere

Noah Hawley’s medical drama from Warner Bros. TV was set to have a premiere and red carpet at the Pacific Design Center Wednesday as well. The show debuts on Max Jan. 9.

SAG Awards Nominations

The in-person presentation of nominations for the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards was canceled, but the nominations have been revealed.

Better Man Premiere

The Robbie Williams biopic, in which the singer is portrayed as a CGI chimpanzee voiced by Jonno Davies, was also set to hit the red carpet tonight for a premiere at the Paramount lot, but that event has been cancelled as well. The film hit theaters on Christmas day.

Shifting Gears Press Event

A press event that was planned to help kick off the debut of ABC‘s Shifting Gears Jan. 8 was postponed.

Wolf Man Premiere

The premiere of Universal’s Wolf Man starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner was supposed to take place Tuesday night, Jan. 7 at the TCL Chinese Theater.

Unstoppable Premiere

The Los Angeles premiere of Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome’s Unstoppable was canceled Tuesday as well. The film hails from Prime Video.

Back in Action Premiere

Mammoth Film Festival

The 2025 Mammoth Film Festival, scheduled for February 20th-24th in Mammoth Lakes, California, has been postponed indefinitely, organizers announced on Thursday, citing unforeseen logistical challenges. Stay tuned for a new date announcement.

TV Productions

Sets for the following TV productions have also gone dark due to the fires for the time being:

Scripted Television:

Doctor Odyssey – Paramount Lot, Santa Clarita

Grey’s Anatomy – Prospect Studios LA

NCIS – Santa Clarita

NCIS Origins – Paramount lot

Hacks – NBCUniversal Lower Lot at Universal Studios

Happy’s Place – NBCUniversal Lower Lot at Universal Studios

Loot – NBCUniversal Lower Lot at Universal Studios

Suits LA – NBCUniversal Lower Lot at Universal Studios

Ted – NBCUniversal Lower Lot at Universal Studios

Fallout – Santa Clarita – Prime Video pushed production already set to start after holiday break.

Abbott Elementary – Warner Bros. Lot in Burbank

All American – Warner Bros. Lot in Burbank

The Pitt – Warner Bros. Lot in Burbank

George & Mandy’s First Marriage – – Warner Bros. Lot in Burbank

Leanne Morgan upcoming project table reads and rehearsals

Late-Night:

Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC

After Midnight – CBS

Sports

Los Angeles Lakers Home Game

Thursday, Jan. 9’s home game for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Charlotte Hornets was postponed by the NBA.

L.A. Rams Home Game vs. Minnesota Vikings for Playoffs

The game, which will determine who moves onto the eventual Super Bowl in February, is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13. The NFL has said that if a venue change is needed, the match-up would be moved to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles for the same date.

NHL L.A. Kings Vs. Calgary Flames Game

The L.A. Kings and Flames matchup set for Wednesday, Jan. 8 was postponed due to the hazardous conditions.

