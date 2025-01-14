Hollywood events postponed, canceled over LA fires: The Weekend concert, Oscar nominations and more

Several major events of Hollywood's awards season have been canceled or delayed in the wake of the devastating wildfires plaguing Los Angeles.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominations for a second time. The nominees will now be revealed on Jan. 23 during a virtual event with no in-person media coverage. The nominations were originally set to be announced on Jan. 17.

Additionally, the Academy extended this year's Oscar nominations voting period through Jan. 17 and canceled the annual nominees luncheon scheduled for Feb. 10.

"We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in a statement. "The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship."

Six blazes erupted across LA since Jan. 7, obliterating neighborhoods and leaving a catastrophic trail of destruction. Three of the six fires continued to burn Monday. The Eaton Fire near Pasadena was 33% contained. The Hurst Fire near Sylmar was 95% contained. The Pacific Palisades Fire — the most destructive in LA history — was only 14% contained, had scorched 36 square miles and had transformed the community into ash.

Ominous winds were expected to regain strength Monday, threatening firefighters' incremental progress with coastal winds forecast to reach 40-50 mph. In total, 24 people have been killed so far in the firestorm.

As Jamie Lee Curtis announced a $1 million donation to help victims of the LA fires and William McNamara swooped in to rescue pets, "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia, Paris Hilton, and reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag were among the celebrities whose homes were destroyed in the blaze.

Grammy Awards revamp format after LA fires

The Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards, confirmed in a letter to members obtained by USA TODAY on Monday that its 2025 ceremony "will proceed as planned" on Feb. 2.

However, following the LA wildfires, the telecast will now "carry a renewed sense of purpose" and focus on "raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours."

The Recording Academy confirmed in a letter to members on Monday that the 2025 Grammys "will proceed as planned" on Feb. 2.

The Weeknd cancels Rose Bowl show, postpones album release

In light of the wildfires' impact on the Los Angeles community, Grammy-winning R&B singer The Weeknd announced the cancellation of his concert at the Rose Bowl, originally scheduled for Jan. 25, on Instagram Monday. He also revealed the postponement of his sixth album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," which will now be released Jan. 31.

"This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time," The Weeknd wrote. "My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild."

WGA Awards reschedules nominations announcement again

The Writers Guild of America Awards in a statement last week said: "With Los Angeles under a state of emergency due to multiple wildfires, we will be delaying the announcement of nominees until Monday, January, 13, 2025."

On Monday, though, WGA West and East said the announcement would be delayed again "until further notice."

Duchess Meghan's new Netflix show delays premiere

On Jan. 2, the Duchess of Sussex released the trailer for her much-anticipated Netflix lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan," which was set to premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Netflix announced that, "At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," the show's release has been pushed back to March 4 "due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires."

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Meghan said in a statement.

Critics' Choice Awards postponed due to 'devastating fires'

The Critics' Choice Awards, originally scheduled to air Jan. 12, was postponed to Jan. 26 in observance of "the catastrophic fires ravaging Southern California," according to an official statement. The rescheduled ceremony will remain at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and be broadcast live on E!

"This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community," CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement to USA TODAY. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected."

