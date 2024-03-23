Hollywood-inspired bug hotel unveiled

A bug hotel in the style of the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles has been unveiled in Surrey.

The sign, which aims to boost biodiversity and flying insect numbers, was unveiled in Gostrey Meadow, Farnham, by the town council.

The project is a collaboration between local non-profit group Green Up Britain, Men in Sheds and local schools and businesses.

Farnham Town Council (FTC) said the project was about "Farnham working together for a better future".

Green Up Britain founder and director Kaz Bishop said: " The idea began after I read a report by Buglife UK which said the UK had seen a drop of 64% in the abundance of flying insects between 2004 and 2022 and I wanted to do something urgently.

"I thought if we could come up with a highly visual bug hotel here in Farnham we could help raise awareness."

The structure was built by the local Men in Sheds group, which is attended by men who want to socialise and share skills. It was sponsored by local schools and businesses.

At the unveiling, Iain McCready, the officer responsible for parks at FTC, said: " The town council want to increase sustainability and biodiversity and do our bit for climate change.

"We’ve set aside an area in the park in the centre of Farnham and have already created dead hedges, a wildflower area and now we have this huge new bug hotel."

Related internet links

Follow BBC Surrey on Facebook, and on X. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.